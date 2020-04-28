Watch for Ford Motor Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.26% Yesterday

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.31 to a high of $5.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.98 on volume of 53.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.96 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $5.39, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ford Motor Co and will alert subscribers who have F in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.