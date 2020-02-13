Watch for Fmc Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.18% Yesterday

Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.01 to a high of $106.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $104.24 on volume of 278,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fmc Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.62 and a high of $108.77 and are now at $104.84, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

