Watch for Fluor Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.79% Yesterday

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.91 to a high of $18.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.52 on volume of 693,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Fluor Corp has traded in a range of $16.00 to $41.91 and is now at $18.12, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

