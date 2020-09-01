Watch for Flowserve Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.77% Yesterday

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.35 to a high of $50.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.16 on volume of 257,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Flowserve Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.81 and a high of $54.16 and are now at $50.91, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Flowserve Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Flowserve Corp have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor FLS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.