Watch for Flexion Therapeu to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.44% Yesterday

Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.53 to a high of $20.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.67 on volume of 550,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Flexion Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.98 and a 52-week low of $8.76 and are now trading 128% above that low price at $19.98 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.22% higher and 2.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Flexion Therapeu on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Flexion Therapeu have risen 41.3%. We continue to monitor FLXN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.