Watch for Five Below to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.71% Yesterday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.28 to a high of $78.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.40 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Five Below have traded between the current low of $68.28 and a high of $148.22 and are now at $69.35. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

