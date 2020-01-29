Watch for Firstcash Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.82% Yesterday

Firstcash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.90 to a high of $90.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.76 on volume of 158,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Firstcash Inc have traded between a low of $78.10 and a high of $106.80 and are now at $89.87, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.