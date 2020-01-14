Watch for First Republic B to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.02% Yesterday

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $118.45 to a high of $121.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $117.10 on volume of 887,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, First Republic B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $83.68 and a high of $121.11 and are now at $121.13, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.