Watch for Fireeye Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.50% Yesterday

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.37 to a high of $16.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.60 on volume of 370,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Fireeye Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.66 and a high of $18.66 and are now at $16.61, 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 1.60% higher over the past week, respectively.

