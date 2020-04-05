Watch for Fifth Third Banc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.18% Yesterday

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.11 to a high of $17.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.50 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Fifth Third Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.64 and a 52-week low of $11.10 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $17.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

