Watch for Fidelity Nationa to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.05% Yesterday

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $145.13 to a high of $146.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $147.23 on volume of 501,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Fidelity Nationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.41 and a high of $149.83 and are now at $146.19, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fidelity Nationa on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $133.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Fidelity Nationa have risen 10.9%. We continue to monitor FIS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.