Watch for Fedex Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.79% Yesterday

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.90 to a high of $152.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $161.02 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $199.32 and a 52-week low of $137.78 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $148.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

