Watch for Fed Realty Invs to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.25% Yesterday

Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.07 to a high of $108.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $104.30 on volume of 444,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Fed Realty Invshas traded in a range of $104.07 to $141.35 and are now at $100.54. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

