Watch for Facebook Inc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.04% Yesterday

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $216.44 to a high of $217.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $214.24 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between a low of $140.84 and a high of $217.71 and are now at $217.67, which is 55% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.