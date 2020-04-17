Watch for F5 Networks to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.15% Yesterday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.34 to a high of $128.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $124.24 on volume of 239,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

F5 Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $168.94 and a 52-week low of $79.78 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $124.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

