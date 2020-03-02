Watch for Ezcorp Inc-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 10.45% Yesterday

Ezcorp Inc-A (NASDAQ:EZPW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.24 to a high of $6.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.46 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ezcorp Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have EZPW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ezcorp Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.00 and a 52-week low of $4.83 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $6.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.