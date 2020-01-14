Watch for Expeditors Intl to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.68% Yesterday

Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.54 to a high of $78.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.67 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Expeditors Intl on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $74.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Expeditors Intl have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor EXPD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Expeditors Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.15 and a 52-week low of $62.90 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $78.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.