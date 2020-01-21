Watch for Expedia Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.03% Yesterday

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.50 to a high of $110.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.33 on volume of 939,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Expedia Inc on December 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Expedia Inc have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor EXPE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $161.00 and a 52-week low of $94.14 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $110.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.