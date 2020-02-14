Watch for Expedia Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 11.49% Yesterday

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.87 to a high of $124.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $111.07 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $161.00 and a 52-week low of $94.14 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $122.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

