Watch for Exelixis Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.70% Yesterday

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.52 to a high of $19.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.08 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Exelixis Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.50 and a 52-week low of $10.04 and are now trading 89% above that low price at $18.95 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

