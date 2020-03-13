Watch for Exelixis Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.13% Yesterday

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.51 to a high of $16.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.54 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Exelixis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.04 and a high of $29.50 and are now at $14.62, 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

