Watch for Everest Re Group to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.41% Yesterday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $277.97 to a high of $280.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $278.65 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Everest Re Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $281.45 and a 52-week low of $208.01 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $277.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.