Watch for Evercore Partn-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.39% Yesterday

Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.07 to a high of $76.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.99 on volume of 128,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-A has traded in a range of $71.06 to $98.90 and is now at $76.19, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Evercore Partn-A on September 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $79.84. Since that call, shares of Evercore Partn-A have fallen 4.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.