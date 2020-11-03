Watch for Equity Lifestyle to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.14% Yesterday

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.52 to a high of $72.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $70.86 on volume of 247,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Equity Lifestyle share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.14 and a high of $277.84 and are now at $69.69, 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

