Watch for Eqt Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.43% Yesterday

Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.80 to a high of $13.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.27 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Eqt Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.21 and a high of $21.54 and are now at $12.85, 205% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

