Watch for Eqt Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 9.65% Yesterday

Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.04 to a high of $14.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.55 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Eqt Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.82 and a 52-week low of $4.21 and are now trading 248% above that low price at $14.66 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 10.1%.

