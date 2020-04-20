Watch for Eqt Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 9.65% Yesterday

Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.04 to a high of $14.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.55 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Eqt Corp has traded in a range of $4.21 to $21.82 and is now at $14.66, 248% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 10.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

