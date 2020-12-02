Watch for Endo Internation to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 9.32% Yesterday

Endo Internation (:ENDP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.33 to a high of $6.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.64 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Endo Internation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and a 52-week low of $4.28 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $6.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

