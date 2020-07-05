Watch for Emerson Elec Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.09% Yesterday

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.42 to a high of $56.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.74 on volume of 445,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 and are now at $55.72, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

