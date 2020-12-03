Watch for Eli Lilly & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.69% Yesterday

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.93 to a high of $134.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.31 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.87 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $128.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

