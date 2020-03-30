Watch for Eli Lilly & Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.66% Yesterday

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $133.51 to a high of $141.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.61 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.36 and a high of $147.87 and are now at $137.96, 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.