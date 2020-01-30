Watch for Eli Lilly & Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.34% Yesterday

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.10 to a high of $140.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $139.88 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Eli Lilly & Co has traded in a range of $101.36 to $142.25 and is now at $142.32, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eli Lilly & Co and will alert subscribers who have LLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.