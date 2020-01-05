Watch for Ecolab Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.82% Yesterday

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $187.84 to a high of $191.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $191.26 on volume of 548,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ecolab Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.60 and a high of $211.24 and are now at $190.90, 53% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ecolab Inc and will alert subscribers who have ECL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.