Watch for Echostar Corp-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.76% Yesterday

Echostar Corp-A (NASDAQ:SATS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.69 to a high of $32.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.18 on volume of 88,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Echostar Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Echostar Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Echostar Corp-A has traded in a range of $25.23 to $46.74 and is now at $30.83, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.