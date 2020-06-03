Watch for Ebay Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.18% Yesterday

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.65 to a high of $36.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.66 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ebay Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.25 and a 52-week low of $27.28 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $36.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

