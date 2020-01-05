Watch for Eaton Corp Plc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.99% Yesterday

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.24 to a high of $82.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $82.63 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Eaton Corp Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.42 and a high of $105.78 and are now at $80.00, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

