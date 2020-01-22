Watch for Eaton Corp Plc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.61% Yesterday

Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.47 to a high of $99.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $95.95 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eaton Corp Plc on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Eaton Corp Plc have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor ETN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Eaton Corp Plc has traded in a range of $67.97 to $99.82 and is now at $96.83, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.