Watch for Eastman Chemical to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.52% Yesterday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.35 to a high of $50.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.75 on volume of 612,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Eastman Chemical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.18 and the current low of $48.35 and are currently at $48.88 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

