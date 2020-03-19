MySmarTrend
Watch for Eastgroup Prop to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.99% Yesterday

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:03pm
By Amy Schwartz

Eastgroup Prop (NYSE:EGP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.65 to a high of $102.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $100.74 on volume of 141,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Eastgroup Prop. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Eastgroup Prop in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eastgroup Prop have traded between a low of $86.59 and a high of $142.69 and are now at $100.07, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

