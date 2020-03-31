Watch for East West Bncrp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.49% Yesterday

East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.06 to a high of $26.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.12 on volume of 92,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of East West Bncrp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.87. Since that call, shares of East West Bncrp have fallen 38.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, East West Bncrphas traded in a range of $26.06 to $54.00 and are now at $26.22. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.