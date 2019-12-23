Watch for Dynavax Technolo to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.78% Yesterday

Dynavax Technolo (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.27 to a high of $6.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.60 on volume of 806,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dynavax Technolo on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.78. Since that recommendation, shares of Dynavax Technolo have risen 42.0%. We continue to monitor DVAX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Dynavax Technolo has traded in a range of $3.20 to $21.85 and is now at $6.32, 98% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 6.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.