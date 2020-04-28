Watch for Duke Energy Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.29% Yesterday

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.04 to a high of $89.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $88.18 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Duke Energy Corp has traded in a range of $62.13 to $102.99 and is now at $88.04, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

