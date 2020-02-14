Watch for Dril-Quip Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.83% Yesterday

Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.47 to a high of $41.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.34 on volume of 165,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dril-Quip Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.71 and a 52-week low of $35.38 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $41.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

