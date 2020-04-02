Watch for Dr Horton Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.72% Yesterday

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.36 to a high of $58.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.96 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dr Horton Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.77 and a 52-week low of $37.16 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $57.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

