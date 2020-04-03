Watch for Dr Horton Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.00% Yesterday

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.59 to a high of $57.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.90 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dr Horton Inc have traded between a low of $38.38 and a high of $62.54 and are now at $56.86, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

