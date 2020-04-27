Watch for Dow Chemical Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.47% Yesterday

Dow Chemical Co (:DOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.81 to a high of $33.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.35 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Dow Chemical Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.41 and a 52-week low of $22.39 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $33.69 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

