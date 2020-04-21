Watch for Dominion Energy to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.84% Yesterday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $77.37 to a high of $78.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $78.03 on volume of 826,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dominion Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.14 and a 52-week low of $57.79 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $77.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

