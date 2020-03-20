Watch for Dollar Tree Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.82% Yesterday

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.32 to a high of $78.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.98 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dollar Tree Inc has traded in a range of $60.20 to $118.10 and is now at $74.58, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

