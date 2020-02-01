Watch for Discovery Comm-C to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.41% Yesterday

Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.40 to a high of $30.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.51 on volume of 733,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Discovery Comm-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $21.99 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $30.22 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.99% higher over the past week, respectively.

