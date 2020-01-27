Watch for Discover Financi to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.32% Yesterday

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.87 to a high of $74.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.00 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Discover Financi on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.52. Since that call, shares of Discover Financi have fallen 7.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Discover Financi has traded in a range of $64.86 to $92.98 and is now at $73.79, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.